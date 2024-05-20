adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get adidas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADDYY

Institutional Trading of adidas

adidas Stock Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.60 and a beta of 1.13.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.