StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.