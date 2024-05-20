StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The company had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Articles

