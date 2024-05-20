Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $94.78 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $95.35. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 236.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,643 shares of company stock worth $53,475,566. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,039,000 after acquiring an additional 517,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after buying an additional 98,286 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

