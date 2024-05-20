Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 131,476 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,552 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Lantronix by 29.8% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.