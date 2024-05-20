StockNews.com Upgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIO. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 69.13%. Research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

