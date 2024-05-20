Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.55.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
