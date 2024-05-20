Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 200.0 %
HALL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,540.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $6.32.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
