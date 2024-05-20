Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

ESPR stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $447.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 685,733 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

