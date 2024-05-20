Alpha Tau Medical’s (DRTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.75. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.80.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

