Alpha Tau Medical’s (DRTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.75. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.80.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
