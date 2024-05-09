Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 6.3% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.