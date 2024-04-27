Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 478.50 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 476 ($5.88). 94,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 212,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($5.85).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 82.79. The firm has a market cap of £840.64 million, a PE ratio of 374.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 468.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.22.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 393.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Dubens bought 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £183,870 ($227,112.15). 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.