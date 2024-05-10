Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.23. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

