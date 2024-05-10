LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect LuxUrban Hotels to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 69.25%. On average, analysts expect LuxUrban Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $0.71 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUXH. Northland Securities lowered LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

