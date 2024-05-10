Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.97. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARKR shares. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- Stock Average Calculator
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.