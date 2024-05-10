Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.97. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARKR shares. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

