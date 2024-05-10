BioCardia (BCDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,425.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCDA opened at $0.40 on Friday. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Peter Altman bought 108,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $49,729.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,505.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 111,358 shares of company stock valued at $50,942 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

