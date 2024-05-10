NEXGEL (NXGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. NEXGEL has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 77.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

NXGL stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.80. NEXGEL has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other NEXGEL news, CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III bought 47,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $100,001.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,001.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III acquired 47,394 shares of NEXGEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,001.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott Robert Henry purchased 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $50,000.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,400.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

