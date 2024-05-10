NEXGEL (NXGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. NEXGEL has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.
NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 77.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.
NEXGEL Price Performance
NXGL stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.80. NEXGEL has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About NEXGEL
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
