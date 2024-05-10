Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.5-$931.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.58 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.160 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. Alarm.com has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $77.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

