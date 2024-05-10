8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
8X8 Stock Performance
Shares of EGHT opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979 in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGHT
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 8X8
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.