DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-$189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.07 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.67 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.78.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,260.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.