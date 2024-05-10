TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. On average, analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

TOMZ opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.17. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on TOMZ

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.