Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 320 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. FirstService makes up approximately 2.6% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstService by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 82,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

