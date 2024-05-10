Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.37. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $27.70.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.