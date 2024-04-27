Callan Capital LLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Know Labs worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Know Labs in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNW

Know Labs Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KNW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 52,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,342. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.63. Know Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Know Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.