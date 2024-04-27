Callan Capital LLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Know Labs worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Know Labs in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.
Know Labs Stock Up 5.3 %
Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.
