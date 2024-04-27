10,253 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 474,505 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2,784.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 318,499 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ING Groep by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 193,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,699. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.697 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

