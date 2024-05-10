Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Update

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the April 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zoomcar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Zoomcar stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66. Zoomcar has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $14.75.

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoomcar

About Zoomcar

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZCAR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoomcar as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

