Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. 1,794,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

