Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.0 million-$957.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.8 million. Confluent also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,495,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,194,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

