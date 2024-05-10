Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 26.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHLM

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 7,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,090. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.52%.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.