Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 26.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 5.5 %
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.52%.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
