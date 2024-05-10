Horizen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.54 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $8.54 or 0.00014128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $127.87 million and $2.54 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00055523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,976,156 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

