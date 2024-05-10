Short Interest in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Expands By 360.0%

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Zalatoris II Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,460,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,767,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,678,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.88. 8,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

