Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 305.0% from the April 15th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Expion360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPON traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.00. 30,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,499. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 97.59% and a negative net margin of 124.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Expion360 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

Expion360 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Expion360 Inc. ( NASDAQ:XPON Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.14% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

