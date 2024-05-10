US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Up 2,533.3% in April

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 2,533.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XBIL remained flat at $49.96 during trading on Friday. 83,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.