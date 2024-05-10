Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.04 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $39.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,386.17 or 0.99914466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,526,927 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,494,976.64533994 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.49590103 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $29,726,975.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

