Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Drops By 98.9%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.
