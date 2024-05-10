Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Drops By 98.9%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YTEN

Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of YTEN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 253,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,367. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.