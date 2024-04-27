JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91), reports. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.85%.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKK stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. 183,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,953. The firm has a market cap of $206.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.34. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

