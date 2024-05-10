Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 78,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,639. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

