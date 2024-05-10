Kellner Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000. Hess accounts for about 20.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hess by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after buying an additional 489,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $375,173.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 in the last 90 days. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.42.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HES traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.40. 1,378,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,664. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

