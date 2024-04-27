Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Down 0.5%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,056 ($13.04) and last traded at GBX 1,079 ($13.33). 337,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 339,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,084 ($13.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,425 ($17.60) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 976.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7,878.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66,428.57%.

In other news, insider Matthaios Rigas sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.15), for a total value of £25,378.95 ($31,347.52). Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

