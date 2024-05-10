First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. First Advantage updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.

First Advantage Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE FA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.99. 273,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

