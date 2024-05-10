First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. First Advantage updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.
First Advantage Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE FA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.99. 273,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
