Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 37,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.02. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

