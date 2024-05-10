Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $110.58. 1,168,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

