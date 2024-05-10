Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.89. 364,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,799. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

