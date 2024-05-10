iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

DSI traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $99.16. 74,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,483. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

