EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. Reduces Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,414,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350,083 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up approximately 29.8% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $149,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,801,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,424,000 after buying an additional 89,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 2,804,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

