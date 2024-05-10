Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Gogoro updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
GGR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 114,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $393.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gogoro has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.55.
