Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Buys 915 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.12. The stock had a trading volume of 155,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $207.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.19.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

