Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 320,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. 1,635,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

