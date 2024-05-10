Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,273. The company has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

