Karpas Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,836,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.06 and its 200-day moving average is $264.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $297.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.